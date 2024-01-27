Columbiana Heartland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-22 win over Youngstown Urban Scholars for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbiana Heartland Christian High on Jan. 26.

Last season, Columbiana Heartland and Youngstown Urban Scholars squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Columbiana Heartland faced off against Leetonia and Youngstown Urban Scholars took on Salineville Southern on Jan. 20 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

