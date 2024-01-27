Malvern controlled the action to earn an impressive 88-60 win against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Malvern moved in front of New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets’ shooting roared in front for a 51-23 lead over the Saints at the half.

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic rallied in the third quarter by making it 70-45.

The Hornets held on with an 18-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Malvern and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Massillon Tuslaw and Malvern took on Minerva on Jan. 16 at Minerva High School.

