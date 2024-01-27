Hamler Patrick Henry left no doubt on Friday, controlling Bryan from start to finish for a 51-31 victory at Bryan High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Hamler Patrick Henry jumped in front of Bryan 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears moved ahead by earning an 18-16 advantage over the Patriots at the end of the second quarter.

Hamler Patrick Henry broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-24 lead over Bryan.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-7 edge.

Last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Bryan played in a 56-43 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Bryan faced off against Van Wert and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Leipsic on Jan. 20 at Leipsic High School.

