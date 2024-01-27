McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lima Temple Christian 67-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Lima Temple Christian High on Jan. 26.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Lima Temple Christian squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Lima Temple Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Lima Temple Christian faced off against Marion Elgin and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Ada on Jan. 13 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.