It was a tough night for Hilliard Davidson which was overmatched by Hilliard Bradley in this 64-31 verdict.

Hilliard Bradley opened with a 16-5 advantage over Hilliard Davidson through the first quarter.

The Jaguars registered a 37-12 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Hilliard Davidson battled back to make it 47-24 in the third quarter.

The Jaguars held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Akron Hoban and Hilliard Davidson took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Jan. 20 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

