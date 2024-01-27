Pataskala Licking Heights finally found a way to top Newark Licking Valley 71-63 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Newark Licking Valley faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Columbus Horizon and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Jan. 19 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

