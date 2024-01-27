Dayton Dunbar handed Dayton Marshall a tough 58-48 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dayton Dunbar High on Jan. 26.

Dayton Marshall started on steady ground by forging a 10-8 lead over Dayton Dunbar at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines kept a 23-19 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Dayton Dunbar moved to a 42-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars rallied with a 19-16 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Wolverines prevailed.

Last season, Dayton Dunbar and Dayton Marshall squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Marshall took on Dayton Ponitz on Jan. 19 at Dayton Ponitz.

