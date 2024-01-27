Dayton Ponitz pushed past Dayton Belmont for a 56-45 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Belmont settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Bison had a 28-27 edge on the Golden Panthers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Dayton Ponitz broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 48-41 lead over Dayton Belmont.

The Golden Panthers held on with an 8-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Belmont faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Dayton Belmont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Dayton Belmont faced off against Dayton Stivers and Dayton Ponitz took on Dayton Marshall on Jan. 19 at Dayton Ponitz.

