New Madison Tri-Village finally found a way to top Arcanum Franklin Monroe 41-33 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-8 advantage over New Madison Tri-Village as the first quarter ended.

The Jets got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 19-12 margin over the Patriots at half.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe moved ahead by earning a 29-28 advantage over New Madison Tri-Village at the end of the third quarter.

The Jets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Patriots won the session and the game with a 13-4 performance.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum Franklin Monroe squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Yellow Springs and New Madison Tri-Village took on Smithville on Jan. 20 at Smithville High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.