Xenia Legacy Christian eventually beat Miamisburg Dayton Christian 51-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 16-11 advantage over Miamisburg Dayton Christian through the first quarter.

The Knights’ shooting darted in front for a 30-16 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Miamisburg Dayton Christian got within 40-27.

The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Cincinnati and Miamisburg Dayton Christian took on Springfield Emmanuel Christian on Jan. 19 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

