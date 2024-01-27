Zanesville Maysville dismissed Zanesville West Muskingum by a 76-43 count at Zanesville Maysville High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Zanesville West Muskingum squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Thornville Sheridan on Jan. 20 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

