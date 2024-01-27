Duncan Falls Philo topped Byesville Meadowbrook 56-48 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Duncan Falls Philo a 13-12 lead over Byesville Meadowbrook.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 27-27 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Duncan Falls Philo moved ahead over Byesville Meadowbrook when the fourth quarter began 41-38.

The Electrics got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-10 edge.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Byesville Meadowbrook took on New Lexington on Jan. 12 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.