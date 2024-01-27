A swift early pace pushed Dresden Tri-Valley past McConnelsville Morgan Friday 73-29 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 26-10 advantage over McConnelsville Morgan through the first quarter.

The Scotties fought to a 43-14 half margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Dresden Tri-Valley charged to a 59-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Scotties got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-5 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against New Lexington and McConnelsville Morgan took on Beverly Fort Frye on Jan. 17 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

