Portsmouth Notre Dame left no doubt on Friday, controlling Portsmouth Clay from start to finish for a 59-25 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Portsmouth Clay squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Ironton St Joseph and Portsmouth Clay took on Chillicothe Huntington on Jan. 20 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

