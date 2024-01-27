Franklin Furnace Green collected a solid win over Portsmouth Sciotoville East in a 52-42 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Franklin Furnace Green High on Jan. 26.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Portsmouth Sciotoville East squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Circleville New Hope Christian and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 12 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

