Willow Wood Symmes Valley posted a narrow 60-58 win over Crown City South Gallia on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Crown City South Gallia, as it began with an 18-13 edge over Willow Wood Symmes Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels moved ahead by earning a 31-27 advantage over the Vikings at the end of the second quarter.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-33 lead over Crown City South Gallia.

The Rebels enjoyed a 25-20 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Beaver Eastern and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Ripley RULH on Jan. 13 at Ripley RULH High School.

