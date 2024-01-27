Circleville Logan Elm finally found a way to top Circleville 30-28 at Circleville High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Circleville and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Circleville faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville Logan Elm took on Ashville Teays Valley on Jan. 17 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.