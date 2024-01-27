Washington Court House Miami Trace posted a narrow 42-38 win over Jackson in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Washington Court House Miami Trace jumped in front of Jackson 4-2 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Ironmen with a 13-12 lead over the Panthers heading into the second quarter.

Washington Court House Miami Trace broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 25-23 lead over Jackson.

The Panthers held on with a 17-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Washington Court House Miami Trace and Jackson played in a 59-46 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Jackson faced off against Albany Alexander and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Hilliard Davidson on Jan. 20 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.