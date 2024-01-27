Ottawa-Glandorf controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-44 win against Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ottawa-Glandorf darted in front of Van Wert 18-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 35-27 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Ottawa-Glandorf stormed to a 51-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 22-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Wert faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Lima and Van Wert took on Bryan on Jan. 20 at Bryan High School.

