Beaver Eastern handled Oak Hill 64-32 in an impressive showing during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Beaver Eastern jumped in front of Oak Hill 13-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Oaks showed their spirit while rallying to within 24-21 at halftime.

Beaver Eastern pulled to a 42-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 22-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and Oak Hill squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Oak Hill faced off against Latham Western and Beaver Eastern took on Crown City South Gallia on Jan. 12 at Beaver Eastern High School.

