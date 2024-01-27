Hilliard Davidson topped Hilliard Bradley 34-32 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Hilliard Davidson moved in front of Hilliard Bradley 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 15-12 intermission margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Hilliard Bradley inched back to a 26-25 deficit.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Davidson took on Upper Arlington on Jan. 19 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

