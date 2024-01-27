Shelby rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 96-53 win over Marengo Highland in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Shelby a 32-8 lead over Marengo Highland.

The Whippets fought to a 57-29 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Shelby breathed fire to an 80-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Marengo Highland faced off against Marion Pleasant and Shelby took on Marion Harding on Jan. 18 at Shelby High School.

