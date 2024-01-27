Lexington handled Ashland 74-50 in an impressive showing on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Lexington opened with an 18-17 advantage over Ashland through the first quarter.

The Minutemen fought to a 35-26 halftime margin at the Arrows’ expense.

Lexington moved to a 52-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Minutemen held on with a 22-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 20, Lexington squared off with Mansfield in a basketball game.

