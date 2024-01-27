Harrod Allen East grabbed a 63-48 victory at the expense of Leipsic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Harrod Allen East a 19-10 lead over Leipsic.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Vikings fought to 30-22.

Harrod Allen East thundered to a 51-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings enjoyed a 15-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Leipsic squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Leipsic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Leipsic faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Harrod Allen East took on Convoy Crestview on Jan. 19 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.