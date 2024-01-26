Bowerston Conotton Valley collected a solid win over Lore City Buckeye Trail in a 40-30 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Matamoras Frontier on Jan. 17 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

