Ashtabula St. John earned a convincing 59-16 win over Warren Lordstown on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Ashtabula St. John jumped in front of Warren Lordstown 22-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Heralds’ offense jumped in front for a 41-8 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Ashtabula St. John thundered to a 53-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Heralds held on with a 6-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Ashtabula St John faced off against Conneaut and Warren Lordstown took on Niles on Jan. 20 at Niles McKinley High School.

