Martins Ferry’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wellsburg Brooke 68-23 on Jan. 25 in West Virginia girls high school basketball.

Martins Ferry opened with a 27-10 advantage over Wellsburg Brooke through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders registered a 50-16 advantage at halftime over the Bruins.

Martins Ferry breathed fire to a 66-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Riders held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Martins Ferry and Wellsburg Brooke played in a 73-62 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Martins Ferry faced off against East Liverpool Beaver.

