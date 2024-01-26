Akron Hoban dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-41 win over Geneva SPIRE on Jan. 25 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Akron Hoban darted in front of Geneva SPIRE 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 34-26 advantage at half over the Fire.

Akron Hoban jumped to a 64-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

Last time Akron Hoban and Geneva SPIRE played in a 68-43 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 16, Akron Hoban squared off with Canton McKinley in a basketball game.

