Lancaster Fisher topped Delaware Christian 45-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Delaware Christian High on Jan. 25.

Lancaster Fisher darted in front of Delaware Christian 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 19-18 advantage over the Irish at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Delaware Christian with a 33-32 lead over Lancaster Fisher heading into the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Irish, as they climbed out of a hole with a 45-38 scoring margin.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Delaware Christian faced off against Groveport Madison Christian and Lancaster Fisher took on Millersport on Jan. 16 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

