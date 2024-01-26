Williamsport Westfall took full advantage of overtime to defeat Chillicothe Zane Trace 56-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 25.

Chillicothe Zane Trace started on steady ground by forging a 12-7 lead over Williamsport Westfall at the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs kept a 23-22 half margin at the Pioneers’ expense.

Williamsport Westfall darted to a 34-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Mustangs and the Pioneers locked in a 48-48 stalemate.

Williamsport Westfall held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

