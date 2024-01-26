Beverly Fort Frye dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-8 win over Point Pleasant during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Beverly Fort Frye opened with a 21-0 advantage over Point Pleasant through the first quarter.

The Cadets opened an immense 29-0 gap over the Big Blacks at the half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Cadets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-1 edge.

Last time Beverly Fort Frye and Point Pleasant played in a 61-12 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Vincent Warren and Point Pleasant took on Marietta on Jan. 18 at Marietta High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.