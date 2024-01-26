Proctorville Fairland scored early and often to roll over South Point 74-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time South Point and Proctorville Fairland played in a 79-23 game on Dec. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 18, South Point faced off against Chesapeake and Proctorville Fairland took on Ironton Rock Hill on Jan. 18 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

