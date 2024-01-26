Logan grabbed a 39-29 victory at the expense of Chillicothe on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Logan opened with a 9-8 advantage over Chillicothe through the first quarter.

The Cavaliers jumped a modest margin over the Chieftains as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Chillicothe had a 27-26 edge on Logan at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Cavaliers 13-2 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Logan and Chillicothe squared off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Logan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Logan faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Chillicothe took on Greenfield McClain on Jan. 17 at Greenfield McClain High School.

