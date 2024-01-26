Albany Alexander finally found a way to top McArthur Vinton County 33-30 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Vikings with an 18-17 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

McArthur Vinton County enjoyed a 27-21 lead over Albany Alexander to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 12-3 rally, but the Spartans were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Albany Alexander faced off on Feb. 9, 2022 at Albany Alexander High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Nelsonville-York and Albany Alexander took on Crooksville on Jan. 18 at Albany Alexander High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.