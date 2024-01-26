Belmont Union finally found a way to top Woodsfield Monroe Central 37-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

The first quarter gave Belmont Union a 13-8 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central.

The Seminoles didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 18-14 at the half.

Belmont Union darted to a 25-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Seminoles’ 15-12 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Belmont Union faced off against Barnesville and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Jan. 18 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

