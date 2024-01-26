Wauseon eventually beat Metamora Evergreen 52-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Wauseon darted in front of Metamora Evergreen 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 26-18 half margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Wauseon breathed fire to a 38-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Vikings’ 15-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Wauseon squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Wauseon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Edgerton and Wauseon took on Swanton on Jan. 18 at Wauseon High School.

