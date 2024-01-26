Sidney Lehman posted a narrow 38-36 win over De Graff Riverside for an Ohio girls basketball victory at De Graff Riverside High on Jan. 25.

The first quarter gave Sidney Lehman a 13-7 lead over De Graff Riverside.

The Pirates bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 22-19.

De Graff Riverside came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Sidney Lehman 30-29.

The Cavaliers fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Pirates.

In recent action on Jan. 18, De Graff Riverside faced off against Dayton Northridge and Sidney Lehman took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 18 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.