Union City Mississinawa Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 75-7 win over Bradford during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last season, Union City Mississinawa Valley and Bradford faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Bradford took on Arcanum on Jan. 18 at Arcanum High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.