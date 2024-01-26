Sabina East Clinton topped Blanchester 38-35 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sabina East Clinton High on Jan. 25.

Last season, Sabina East Clinton and Blanchester faced off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Blanchester took on Georgetown on Jan. 15 at Blanchester High School.

