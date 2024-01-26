Belpre’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Reedsville Eastern 63-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Belpre opened with an 18-11 advantage over Reedsville Eastern through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened an immense 39-15 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Belpre roared to a 52-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-3 edge.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Belpre faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Belpre High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Belpre faced off against St Marys and Reedsville Eastern took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Jan. 18 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

