Vienna Mathews dismissed Fairport Harbor Fairport by a 51-17 count on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Vienna Mathews opened with a 10-8 advantage over Fairport Harbor Fairport through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 21-10 advantage at halftime over the Skippers.

Vienna Mathews jumped to a 33-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-6 edge.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Vienna Mathews faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on North Ridgeville Lake Ridge on Jan. 13 at North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy.

