Minster rolled past New Knoxville for a comfortable 51-29 victory on Jan. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, New Knoxville and Minster squared off on Feb. 24, 2022 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Minster faced off against Versailles and New Knoxville took on St Henry on Jan. 18 at New Knoxville High School.

