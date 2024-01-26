Girard rolled past Struthers for a comfortable 44-21 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Girard darted in front of Struthers 19-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians’ offense charged in front for a 33-15 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Girard jumped to a 40-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with a 4-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Struthers and Girard faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Struthers High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Girard faced off against Poland Seminary and Struthers took on Canfield South Range on Jan. 18 at Struthers High School.

