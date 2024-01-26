Windham posted a narrow 47-39 win over Bristolville Bristol for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Windham High on Jan. 25.

Windham jumped in front of Bristolville Bristol 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers fought to a 31-15 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Bristolville Bristol clawed to within 41-29 through the third quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bombers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last time Bristolville Bristol and Windham played in a 51-29 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Windham faced off against Kinsman Badger and Bristolville Bristol took on Youngstown Liberty on Jan. 20 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.