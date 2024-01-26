Youngstown Liberty topped Garrettsville Garfield 33-30 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 25.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Youngstown Liberty squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Garrettsville Garfield took on Warren Champion on Jan. 18 at Warren Champion High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.