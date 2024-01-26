New Lebanon Dixie posted a narrow 33-27 win over New Paris National Trail for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Jan. 25.

Last season, New Paris National Trail and New Lebanon Dixie squared off on Feb. 12, 2022 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and New Paris National Trail took on Franklin on Jan. 20 at Franklin High School.

