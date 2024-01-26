Bryan posted a narrow 41-40 win over Hamler Patrick Henry for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Hamler Patrick Henry High on Jan. 25.

Bryan opened with a 16-4 advantage over Hamler Patrick Henry through the first quarter.

The Patriots bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 24-16.

Hamler Patrick Henry responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 31-26.

The Golden Bears chalked up this decision in spite of the Patriots’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Bryan and Hamler Patrick Henry faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Bryan took on St Marys on Jan. 20 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

