Oak Hill notched a win against Ironton St. Joseph 56-46 on Jan. 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Ironton St. Joseph, as it began with a 21-8 edge over Oak Hill through the end of the first quarter.

The Oaks and the Flyers dueled to a draw at 25-25 with the third quarter looming.

Oak Hill jumped in front of Ironton St. Joseph 40-35 going into the final quarter.

The Oaks held on with a 16-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Oak Hill faced off against Latham Western and Ironton St Joseph took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Jan. 12 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

