St. Clairsville rolled past Cambridge for a comfortable 84-58 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

St. Clairsville jumped in front of Cambridge 17-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 41-23 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

St. Clairsville steamrolled to a 66-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 84-58.

Last season, St Clairsville and Cambridge squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at St. Clairsville Saint Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, St Clairsville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Cambridge took on Belmont Union on Jan. 16 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.