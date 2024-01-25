Mowrystown Whiteoak controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-28 win against Manchester in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

The first quarter gave Mowrystown Whiteoak a 12-6 lead over Manchester.

The Wildcats fought to a 33-12 halftime margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.

Mowrystown Whiteoak charged to a 53-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Leesburg Fairfield and Manchester took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 15 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

